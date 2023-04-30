Melissa McCarthy would jump at the chance to make a 'Bridesmaids' sequel.

The 52-year-old actress played Megan Price in the 2011 comedy and even if she has to wait for decades for a follow-up movie, she'd be thrilled if writers Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig - who had the lead role of Annie Walker - asked her to make another.

She told People magazine: "I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now.

"That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.

"[Even if we are] all in our nineties and Kristen and Annie are like, 'Should we team back up?' I'd be like, 'Yes. Yeah, we should.' "

Melissa admitted she and her co-stars - which included Maya Rudolph, Rose Burne, Rebel Wilson and Ellie Kemper - were "terribly unprofessional" because they all struggled to keep a straight face on set, whether they were filming or just watching from the sidelines.

Discussing her favourite memories from making the movie, she said: "Oh my God. Just being around that many funny people where truly it was like people dropping to the ground because we couldn't get air in.

"From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there was just times where we'd be like... You can't be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself."

And of one particularly memorable scene where the group went wedding dress shopping, she said: "It just ended up being so funny.

"Also, just Kristen shoving 72 Jordan almonds in her mouth. There was a take where she must have had 40 in there.

"And we were like, 'Kristen's going to choke.' It was also terribly unprofessional acting because anyone who wasn't on-camera was usually bent over and just shaking. None of us were behaving. Yeah, that and the dogs, I did enjoy all the dogs."

If a sequel ever is made, Melissa expects Megan would be very happy with Air Marshall Jon - who was played by her real-life husband Ben Falcone - and their life together.

She said: "[They'd be] running her trucking company. And they're obviously private detectives, obviously, just to state what everybody knows.

"I think they have matching denim jackets with each other's image painted on it. I think they're so happy. And they're running a dog rescue, I'll say that."