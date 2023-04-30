Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé have stepped out on a date night after speculation their romance was on the rocks.

The ‘Euphoria’ actress, 25, and her restauranteur husband-to-be Jonathan Davino, 38, were spotted walking in New York on Friday (28.04.23), days after rumours had swirled she had a fling with her ‘Anyone But You’ romantic comedy co-star Glen Powell.

Despite Sydney previously being seen without her four-carat engagement ring, worth an estimated $150,000, TMZ reported a source told them “all is well” between the couple, who have been engaged since February 2022.

Speculation has been rife Sydney and Jonathan’s relationship was in trouble after ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Glen’s girlfriend Gigi Paris, 30, unfollowed the actress on Instagram.

Fans believe they may have broken up because of his flirty friendship with his co-star, with Gigi fuelling talk of a break-up from Glen by recently posting the cryptic message: “Know your worth and onto the next.”

Sydney and Jonathan were first spotted together in 2018.

She told Cosmopolitan about how she stayed away from dating fellow celebrities: “I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

She added about what she wants from a man: “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”