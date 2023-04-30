Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker has been granted half her late husband’s estate.

The ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ co-executive producer died by suicide aged 40 on 13 December 13, 2022, without a will, prompting Allison to file a petition to the Superior Court of California in February for a 50 per cent share of his worth.

UsWeekly reported a judge signed off on her requested on Friday (28.04.23) “after she proved that she was in fact married to Boss at the time of his death”.

The former dancer – who had children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia with Stephen, was granted her “property passing” rights as a result of the ruling, which also said “no administration of (the estate) is necessary”.

California law states a surviving spouse has the right to request half of their late partner’s assets if they were married at the time of their death.

The judge’s order said: “The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence.”

Allison had asked the court for “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse” and “determination of property passing to the surviving spouse”.

She said he “owned only personal effects of little value” before he shot to fame on Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

Allison also revealed there were “no written agreements between” them before Stephen’s death in her request for his half of ‘Stephen Boss Productions’ and his Goldman Sachs investment account.

Court papers show Allison is also requesting royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc, GEP Talent Services, LLC and SAG/AFTRA.

Allison said in a January tribute to Stephen on Instagram: “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!

“We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”