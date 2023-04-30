Rosie O’Donnell says Madonna has always hit back at people who criticised her appearance.

The comic, 61, starred with the singer in 1992 baseball comedy ‘A League of Their Own’, and said even then the Queen of Pop – who has been trolled online over her looks following her appearance at the Grammys in February – wasn’t shy about standing up for herself.

She told Page Six: “You know, Madonna is one of the most famous women in the world and has been my entire lifetime.

“And she would get vitriol at her at the height of her fame. I remember we were doing ‘A League of Their Own’ and she had brown hair and we would be in an elevator and grown men, you know, would say to her, ‘I like you better as a blonde.’

“And she would look at them and go, ‘You know, f*** you.’ And I thought, ‘Good for her, man, good for you.’”

Adding Madonna “never had a problem standing up for herself”, Rosie went on: “She knows who she is, what she wants, what she wants to look like, what she wants to wear, what she wants to say.

“And I think she’s strong enough to weather whatever complaints people have about her now and for always.”

Mum-of-six Madonna recently hit back on the web at her online trolls with the post: “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working, and adventurous.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

One of Madonna’s best friends Debi Mazar, 58, earlier this month backed the singer in her battle against trolling.

She said: “I don’t pay attention to any of it. I think Madonna is beautiful and I don’t pay attention to what people say about me or about anybody.”