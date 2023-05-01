Prince William will make a solemn pledge to his father when he is formally crowned King Charles.

The 74-year-old monarch and his wife Queen Camilla's coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (06.05.23), and the major role the first-in-line to the British throne, the Prince of Wales, will have in the service has been revealed.

After his father has been crowned, the 40-year-old royal will recite the Homage of Royal Blood whilst kneeling before the king.

He will vow to Charles: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth.

“I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

His duties don't stop there, William will also take part in the Robe and Stole Royal ceremony, where he will help the Baroness Merron and a number of bishops place the ceremonial robe and stole on the king.

There will also be the reading of the Homage of the People pledge.

However, it has been amended to be more suitable for these times.

Right Honourable Justin Welby will lead the nation in pledging: “I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

It's the first time the public has been given the opportunity to be involved in the service, marking a “new and significant moment in the tradition of the coronation", as they are able to give their "allegiance to the Sovereign".

Meanwhile, William's eldest son, Prince George, is set to have a formal role on the day.

The nine-year-old royal - whose mother is Catherine, Princess of Wales - will serve as one of Charles' Pages of Honour.

He will become the youngest future king to play an official role at such a ceremony when he joins Lord Oliver Chomondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, also 13, and 12-year-old Ralph Tollemache - who are all sons of the king's friends - in helping to carry the monarch's robes.

A spokesperson for William and wife Catherine told People magazine: "His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page.

"It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is, too."

Camilla, meanwhile, has chosen her three grandsons, 13-year-old twins Gus and Louis Lopes and 12-year-old Freddy Parker Bowles, as well as her 11-year-old great-nephew Arthur Elliot to be her Pages of Honour.

All eight boys will wear matching scarlet uniforms and will be part of the procession going through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

The traditional outfit for a Page of Honour includes a red coat with gold trimmings over a white satin waistcoat and a lace jabot - a decorative frill - with white breeches, white stockings and black buckled shoes, and they also carry a small ceremonial sword.

George is expected to join his siblings, Princess Charlotte, seven, and five-year-old Prince Louis, in the congregation for the coronation service after fulfilling his duties. While the younger two Wales children don't have formal roles in the ceremony, all three are expected to take part in the procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.