King Charles and Queen Camilla will use recycled thrones from King George VI's coronation at their own.

The 74-year-old monarch and his 75-year-old wife will pay a special nod to Charles' late grandparents by reusing identical chairs that were used in George VI's 1937 coronation and also be sustainable.

George's throne has been re-upholstered but still boasts the original embroidered coats of arms.

And Camilla's, which was used by the Queen Mother, has the queen's coat of arms.

Caroline de Guitaut, the deputy surveyor of the King’s Works of Art at the Royal Collection Trust, said: "For His Majesty King Charles III's coronation he has wanted very much to re-use things where possible and obviously it's an incredibly efficient and sustainable thing to do.

"So it's giving the chairs I suppose a new life in a slightly different guise, but at the same time respecting that they are historic objects, and conserving them for the future."

They will take to the thrones after they are formally crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (06.05.23).

Charles and Camilla will also be seated in chairs of estate that the late Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh used at the monarch's 1953 coronation.

Buckingham Palace shared new photos of the ceremonial outfits the couple will wear.

The images show the Royal School of Needlework's embroidery team working on the garments, with Charles, set to wear the crimson velvet Robe of State worn by his grandfather at his coronation.

The organisation - of which Camilla has been patron since 2017 - have been conserving the velvet, while its lining and gold lace have been worked on by Ede and Ravenscroft.

After the coronation service, Charles will then change into the Robe of Estate, which was also worn by King George and is made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold.

Meanwhile, Camilla will wear the crimson velvet Robe of State originally made for her mother-in-law when she was coronated in 1953. It has been conserved with adjustments made by Ede and Ravenscroft.

Her Robe of Estate is new, and has been made by Ede and Ravenscroft in purple velvet, with a design and hand embroidery from the Royal School of Needlework, who have been inspired by nature and the environment.

The train features a design including bees, a beetle, myrtle to represent hope, cornflowers to represent love and tenderness, Camilla's birth flower Delphinium, Lily of the Valley - which was one of Queen Elizabeth's favourite flowers and also featured in the queen consort's bouquet when she married the king - and Maidenhair Fern, which symbolises purity.

The robe also features the national emblems of the United Kingdom - the rose, thistle and shamrock.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "For the first time, insects including bees and a beetle feature on the Coronation Robe, drawing on the themes of nature and the environment and reflecting their Majesties' affection for the natural world."