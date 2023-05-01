Lizzo got fed up of waiting in line to enter the Met Gala.

The glitzy fashion event will take place in New York on Monday (01.05.23) but the 'Juice' hitmaker revealed that the experience isn't as glamorous as people would expect after attending last year.

Lizzo recalled in an Instagram Live: "There's a long f****** line. I'm taking the glamour away from it but it's true. You've gotta wait.

"So you're waiting and that's the hardest part. I was sweating in a big-a** coat, my feet were hurting.

"They don't have no chairs, no cocktails. I was like, 'Bitch? Can we get some chairs or some drinks or some hors d'oeuvres?'"

Lizzo had planned to play the flute in front of the photographers at the event but revealed that she was put off by their heckling.

She said: "I had this plan to play the flute and do the whole intro (of a classical piece) but I got nervous and I only played it once because all the photographers were heckling me.

"They were like, 'You're putting us to sleep with the flute!'

"I was like, 'OK?' In my mind I thought everyone was going to be transfixed.

"So I only played it once, only the first half of it. Then I posed and got the photos."

Lizzo went on to reveal how she was left exasperated when she was told that she only had a choice of red or white wine to drink.

Reflecting on her conversation with a waiter, the 'Good as Hell' singer said: "They were being really stingy with the liquor that night. He was like, 'Red or white wine?'

"And I was like, 'Tequila! Do you know what I've been through? Do you know how many hours I've been in this corset? How long I've been in these damn shoes? ?Tequila!'"