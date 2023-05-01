Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom "continuously put in the work" to maintain a happy relationship.

The 38-year-old pop star and Orlando, 46, have been together since 2016, and Katy has taken to social media to reveal the secrets to their success.

The chart-topping singer - who has Daisy, two, with the movie star - wrote on Instagram: "Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t [alarm emoji] K.O. [alarm emoji] Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you my fighter @orlandobloom [boxing glove and heart emojis] (sic)"

Katy is set to perform at King Charles' upcoming coronation concert, and Orlando is already looking forward to the historic occasion.

The Hollywood star - who also has Flynn, 12, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - recently told 'Entertainment Tonight': "My girl's gonna be singing, that's fun. I'm not gonna make it there, sadly, but she's representing which is cool.

"She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that."

Orlando joked that Katy could even sing for the Pope one day.

The actor - who was born in Canterbury, south-east England - quipped: "Who's left? Maybe the Pope. So yeah, it's exciting."

Meanwhile, Katy recently revealed that she's "so grateful" to have been invited to sing at the concert.

The pop star is already an ambassador for one of the monarch's charities, and she's now looking forward to the event.

Speaking about her invite, Katy told ExtraTV: "It was very regal, it was like a cursive I have never seen. I loved it.

"It was so beautiful and it was so grateful to get the honour because actually I am an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking which is a huge issue of our time and it just aligned with all my values."