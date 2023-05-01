JoJo Siwa is mourning the loss of her beloved pet puppy, Tooie.

The former 'Dance Moms' star has shared a tribute to her canine companion, who was involved in a fatal "accident" just two months after he joined her family.

The social media star captioned a clip of her dancing with her furry friend, soundtracked to The Black Eyed Peas' 'Boom Boom Pow', on TikTok: "Going to miss this sweet little boy so much." In the caption, she details the painful loss: "2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life.

"My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven.

"I can't even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain."

She concluded: "Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy.

"See you one day. Rest in peace my lil sweet boy. (sic)"

In a since-deleted clip on the video-sharing app, JoJo claimed it wasn't anyone's "fault", while the DailyMail.com reported that he was killed by a coyote.

She said: "There was an accident with him this morning and it's nothing that anybody could have done anything to prevent, so it's no one's fault.

"He hopefully didn't suffer — I feel like it was pretty quick."