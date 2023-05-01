Nic Pizzolatto is to re-write the script for 'Blade'.

The 'True Detective' creator is working on a new draft of the screenplay for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick that will feature Mahershala Ali in the title role.

'Blade' is set to start production later this month in Atlanta with Yann Demange directing. Ali will be joined in the cast by Mia Goth and Delroy Lindo.

It marks a 'True Detective' reunion as Mahershala starred in the third season of the show.

The movie does have a script from Michael Starrbury and insiders say the Pizzolatto has been working from the draft for several weeks now.

Marvel have set a release date of September 2024 for 'Blade'.

While plot details haven't been shared, sources say the plan is for the flick to be dark and gritty in tone and have similarities to the trilogy that saw Wesley Snipes play the human-vampire hybrid character between 1998 and 2004.

Original director Bassam Tariq dropped out of the project due to changes in the "production schedule" but remains attached to the movie as a producer.

A Marvel statement read: "Due to continued shifts in our production schedule, Bassam is no longer moving forward as director of 'Blade' but will remain an executive producer on the film.

"We appreciate Bassam's talent and all the work he's done getting 'Blade' to where it is."

Mahershala has been encouraged by Wesley - who tweeted that the former 'House of Cards' star "will do great" in the role - and explained how he was thrilled to hear the kind words.

He told 'The Breakfast Club': "Man, you know, [I’m] humbled and so encouraged by that.

"Because he didn’t have to say that. Wasn’t nobody really asking him like that.

"So for him to come out and say that, somebody I look up to so much, I sincerely appreciated that. So thank you, brother."