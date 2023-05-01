Chris Pratt would struggle to play Star-Lord away from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

The 43-year-old actor returns as the character in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' in the concluding movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise but is wary of featuring in other films as he wouldn't want to work without the other cast members.

Asked about returning alongside a different cast, Chris told ComicBook.com: "That's so daunting. That's the reason not do it. I think it would have... it's so elegant and perfect right now with the three films and so to think of moving forward, it's really hard and without James (Gunn), I don't know that would work. I'm open to it, but man, I don't know."

Chris recently revealed that he almost gave up on auditioning for Marvel movies after he missed out on roles in 'Thor' and other blockbusters.

He revealed on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!': "I auditioned for them all. I had a rough run with Marvel. I auditioned for 'Thor', but not even to be Thor - but to be one of the sidekick guys, and I didn't get a callback.

"Usually they give you a little bit of feedback, and I remember the casting director goes, 'Wow. You really made a big choice there.' Which is code for like: 'Hey, dial back the acting there, guy.'"

The 'Jurassic World' star continued: "It got to the point where I was never gonna audition for Marvel again. I was like, 'This is stupid, I'm never gonna be in a Marvel movie."

Chris explained that the rejections extended to more than just Marvel projects.

He said: "And it was not only just Marvel things but there have been a lot of heroic characters in various films… Not DC characters, but like, you know, ‘Star Trek’ or ‘Avatar'."