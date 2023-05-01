Nick Cannon has branded 'Red Table Talk' "toxic".

Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch talk show has been cancelled by Meta and is looking for a new home, and the 42-year-old comedian says it's a good thing because he believes it's the reason the host's husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last year after he made a joke about her bald head.

Speaking on his radio show 'The Daily Cannon', he said: “If there was no ‘Red Table Talk’, then he wouldn’t have slapped the s*** out of Chris Rock."

He continued: “Too much honesty can get your a** slapped in the face.”

“That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s*** about y’all.”

Jada - who hosts the show alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith - announced on Instagram last week: "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come. We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we'll see you soon."

Jada has co-hosted the show since 2018 and in 2021, the series won a Daytime Emmy award.

But now, Meta plans to end its Facebook Watch original programming, which includes 'Red Table Talk'.

The Hollywood star used the show to discuss various scandals and contentious issues, including allegations that she had an affair with music star August Alsina in 2020.

She said during one episode: "I felt like it was really important to come to the table and clear the air. We were purposely not saying anything ... We specifically never said anything. So coming to the table was like, we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something."

During the show, Jada revealed that she "got into a different kind of entanglement with August".

The actress added: "I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good. And it was really a joy to just help heal somebody. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency. Which is another thing that I had to learn to break in this cycle."