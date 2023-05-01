Princess Anne doubts her brother King Charles will "change" his "level of service" as monarch.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's daughter says the nation can expect the "continuity" of the British Royal Family to continue throughout the sovereign's reign.

Speaking to Adrienne Arsenault, chief correspondent of 'CBC News', at St. James's Palace in London, ahead of her brother's coronation on Saturday (06.05.23), Anne said: "Well, you know what you're getting because he's been practising for a bit, and I don't think he'll change.

"You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true."

She shared: "My mother was the Queen for a very long time. And although you kind of know that this might happen, you don't really think about it very much — not least of all because the monarchy is about continuity."

Anne also addressed the reports suggesting that royal support is on the decline and talks of Charles reducing the number of working royals.

She insisted: "For the rest of us, it's more a question of, OK, we have to shift the way we support. And that's what we need to do."

The Princess Royal did say that relevancy needs to be addressed.

She said: "It's not a conversation that I would necessarily have. I think it's perfectly true that it is a moment when you need to have that discussion."

However, she insisted that the main role of the Royal Family is to showcase the good in people and encourage loyalty.

She explained: "I rather hope that sometimes what we can do is just to underline the goodness and the fact that there are an awful lot of people out there who really do understand about the way they behave towards each other is important and that the monarchy provides an element of a focus to that level of service and encourages that in the long term.

"It's not a short-term thing. You're there for the long term."