The late Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, believes she would have been at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, "outshining everyone", if she were still alive.

The 74-year-old monarch and his 75-year-old spouse will be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (06.05.23), and the former servant to the British Royal Household believes that Diana - who lost her life in a car crash in Paris, France, in 1997, aged 36 - would have no bad blood with her ex-husband's wife Camilla.

He told OK! magazine: “I always think to myself, ‘What would she do in this situation?’ And she would have been at the coronation looking glorious, in her sixties, outshining everyone the way she did.

“I don’t think she would hold any animosity at all towards her ex-husband or towards her ex-husband’s wife.

"I think she would have gone on in life and achieved her own ambitions, still being royal and regal.”

And the 'I'm A Celebrity....South Africa' star has no doubt that Camilla and the rest of the royals - including Charles and Diana's sons Princes William and Harry - will be thinking of the late royal on the historic day.

Paul - who was once the late Queen Elizabeth II's footman - added: “I’ll be thinking, ‘How many people around the world will be sparing a thought for our beautiful princess?’ She’s the one person that won’t be there, but she will be there in spirit.

"Everybody inside that abbey, including Harry, William, Kate, Charles, Camilla – all of them – will be thinking of Princess Diana.”

Charles and Diana were divorced the year before her death, and the then-Prince of Wales went on to marry longtime lover Camilla in 2005.