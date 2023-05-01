Twitter will soon allow media publishers to charge users on a "per-article basis with one click".

The micro-blogging platform's new policy has been described as a "win-win" scenario for both the public and media companies.

Elon Musk - who acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal in 2022 - wrote online: "Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click.

"This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.

"Should be a major win-win for both media orgs and the public. (sic)"

Twitter plans to take a ten percent cut on content subscriptions after the first year. However, the company does't intend to take any money for the first 12 months.

Meanwhile, Twitter recently came under fire over its verification policy.

The platform is now charging people to be verified - but some high-profile public figures recently noted that their blue ticks returned without any warning.

For instance, pop star Lauren Jauregui labelled Musk a "clown" after her blue tick was reinstated.

Lauren - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - wrote: "How are you lying to these people like this?!? That has to be fraud somehow right? You think I’d pull out my wallet after talking all that s***? This is embarrassing [laughing emoji]

"Honestly what a clown..and weird marketing tactic. It’s so deceitful and weeeeirrrddddd like?! You just lying to these people and for what?! (sic)"