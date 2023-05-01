Jack Dorsey has blasted Elon Musk's leadership of Twitter.

The outspoken businessman bought the micro-blogging platform for $44 billion in 2022, and Dorsey - who co-founded Twitter - has criticised Musk's leadership over recent months.

Asked if he believed Musk was the right leader for company, Dorsey said on Bluesky: "No."

Dorsey also suggested that the Twitter board made a mistake in pressuring Musk to complete the takeover, after he previously tried to walk away from the deal.

He continued: "No. Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south. (sic)"

Dorsey is thrilled that other social media platforms, like Bluesky, are now able to offer an alternative to Twitter.

In April, meanwhile, Musk admitted that his Twitter ownership has been rough ride.

The billionaire businessman explained that the "pain level has been extremely high; this hasn’t been some kind of party".

Musk, 51, likened his ownership of the company to a "rollercoaster" ride.

The Tesla CEO also revealed that he's been sleeping at Twitter's office in San Francisco, as he works to overhaul the company.

He told the BBC: "The workload means that I sometimes sleep in the office."