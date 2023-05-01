Donald Trump declared "it's great to be home" as he landed in Scotland on Monday (01.05.23).

The former US President landed in Aberdeen, north-east Scotland, on Monday morning, where he was met by two pipers, a red carpet and a ten-vehicle motorcade.

Trump, 76 - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - told reporters: "It's great to be home ... this was the home of my mother."

The billionaire businessman owns several properties in Scotland and he's now set to visit his nearby golf club, where he'll open a "spectacular" new course.

However, officials have not yet confirmed how long he will stay in the country, or whether he plans to visit his world-famous Turnberry golf club in south-west Scotland.

Trump hasn't visited the UK since 2019, meaning it's his first visit to Britain since he was replaced in the White House by Joe Biden.

Trump is also expected to head to his course in Doonbeg on Ireland's west coast, before heading back home to the US.

In April, meanwhile, a court in New York indicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The charges related to a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and later claimed that the US is "going to hell".

After his court appearance, Trump told supporters outside his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida: "The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

Trump - who is again running for the White House in 2024 - also insisted he was shocked by the charges.

He said: "I never thought anything like this could happen in America."