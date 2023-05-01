Prince William hilariously corrected a little boy who called him King.

The Prince of Wales - who is first in line to the British throne as the eldest son of King Charles - was visiting the Dowlais Rugby Club in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, last week, when he sat next to the child and asked him if he was having a bet with his friend.

Rather surprised, the boy said in a clip shared by The Royal Family Instagram page: "You're the king!"

Everyone in the room erupted into laughter as the 40-year-old prince said: "No, I'm not. Not me! My father is."

During his trip to the area with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 41, William bought and delivered 22 pizzas for the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team.

The royal couple - who have Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and five-year-old Prince Louis - also went mountain climbing.

William and Catherine have just celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary (29.04.23) and celebrated by posting a picture of them riding their bikes.

They simply captioned the post: "12 years," with a red love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, William is to star in his own fly-on-the-wall documentary series.

The future king is joining forces with ITV for the series, which will follow him around the UK on a number of public appearances as he launches a homelessness initiative.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper at the weekend: "This is pretty extraordinary — it’s never been done before.

"Generally access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.

“He’s keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother’s heart, and to connect with the public on a new level.

“He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people.

“TV is a great way to do that."

However, royal insiders are keen to point out that William's documentary will be nothing like the bombshell docuseries his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Duchess Meghan made for Netflix.

The source added: "This is a dramatic contrast to what Harry has been doing. William has invited cameras to follow him as he fulfils his duties, giving a proper insight into himself and his work as Prince of Wales — this isn’t anything like his brother’s TV appearances.”