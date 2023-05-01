Mark Wahlberg says an ‘Entourage’ reboot would probably feature the cast exercising early and going to church.

The 51-year-old, who co-executive produced the hit HBO show from 2004 to 2011, which was said to be roughly based on his life as a Hollywood star, added its plots would probably now reflect his settled life, which involves waking at 2.30am for his gruelling workout regime.

He told Page Six if the show could make a comeback: “I don’t know if that’s going to happen but I would definitely support it… it would look like an older group of guys probably doing things more like me, going to church and you know hopefully having families and getting up early and working out.

“(A reboot) might not be as exciting as when they were running the night clubs and running all around Vegas.”

Dad-of-four Mark, who last year moved to Vegas, added: “Before we shot the pilot, I brought all the guys to Vegas… it was a bit of a chemistry thing, getting ready to come and cut loose.

“It seems like it was just yesterday, and now I live here.”

Mark added he “loved” the cast of ‘Entourage’ – Adrian Grenier (who played Vincent Chase), Kevin Connolly (Eric ‘E’ Murphy), Jeremy Piven (Ari Gold), Jerry Ferrara (Turtle) and Kevin Dillon (Jonny ‘Drama’ Chase) – and said they did an “amazing job” in helping create a “cultural phenomenon”.

Mark’s fellow producer on the show Doug Ellin, 55, has tweeted he has pitched a show idea and “thought we had a deal with a big production company but I don’t think that is going to happen”

Jeremy, 57, has said he’d love to explore bringing the crew back together again, and told E! News in April: “There’s been so much that has happened since then that it’d be a very fertile ground to explore.”

Adrian, 46, told Entertainment Weekly in August 2021 about the possibility of making a comeback on the show: “First, I’ll look at the deal. What is it? What are we doing? I’m pretty open to anything.

“I’m pretty focused right now, but if there’s an opportunity to reboot ‘Entourage,’ I’d certainly take a look.”