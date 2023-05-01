Ireland Baldwin has tricked her friends into thinking she had given birth.

The 27-year-old model and eldest daughter of Alec Baldwin, 65, revealed on New Year’s Eve she and her boyfriend RAC – real name is André Allen Anjos – are expecting a girl who they say they will be naming her Holland, and used a joke video on Instagram on Sunday (30.04.23) to make her friends and followers think the girl had already arrived.

She posted a clip of her musician partner, 38, carrying a baby carrier from behind while he walked toward their home as a cover of the song ‘A Thousand Years’ by Christina Perri played.

It then showed that instead of baby inside, RAC was carrying their dachshund in its seat.

Ireland’s friend Hillary Duff, 35, commented on the post: “Ok ya really got me you punk,” while her cousin Alaia Baldwin, 30, added: “YOU CANNOT DO THIS TO ME.”

Paris Hilton, 42, didn’t seem to have picked up on the gag and said: “Congratulations love!”

Ireland has opened up about her struggles with pregnancy, saying on social media in January: “I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body, identifying herself as someone who already ‘deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis’.”

She added she has “struggled to adapt” to all her new “bodily sensations”, which she says have included “pains and aches” and “organs going to s*** randomly”.

Ireland also said she feels as if her “brain and thoughts” are going “to war” every day”.

Mimicking being told by other mothers: “Just wait till the baby gets here, you won’t be getting any sleep,” she added: “B****, I don’t sleep now. SHUT UP. I’m exhausted. I’m unmotivated. I feel like life is passing by and my career hasn’t even begun.”

She also paid tribute to RAC, who Ireland has been dating for around a year, saying: “He’s everything and more to me. It’s hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with. It’s hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by.”