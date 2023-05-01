Gisele Bündchen is set to hit the Met Gala 2023 red carpet alone for the first time in years.

The supermodel, 42, split from her 45-year-old football star husband Tom Brady – with whom she has son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian – in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage and it’s now been reported she will turn up at tonight’s (01.05.23) event solo after their divorce.

TMZ reported she will “be going by herself in what we're told will amount to a major fashion statement since her split with Tom Brady”.

Sources added to the outlet Gisele join the annual pageant in New York “dressed to the nines” and wearing Chanel in honour of its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who died aged 85 in 2019 from complications linked to pancreatic cancer.

Gisesle had a long relationship with the designer, and insider added to TMZ her Met Gala look will pay tribute to their working history which included the model being the face of Chanel No5 perfume in 2014.

Along with being her first time since divorcing Tom Brady at the Gala, it will be Gisele’s first time at the event as a single woman since 2006.

She and Tom attended together for years, and the last time they went arm-in-arm was 2019.

Despite being linked with the jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, 34, sources told TMZ they are “not romantically involved whatsoever”.

In 2018 the Gala, Gisele and Tom wore matching Versace outfits and a year later she wore a pink pleated Dior dress, while Tom looked dapper in a velvet maroon Tom Ford tuxedo.

Gisele said in April she was trying to learn from “bad” moments and “trials”.

She said on Instagram alongside a video of her riding a bike: “We all have our fair shares of trials. Every laugh, every fall, every experience, the good and the bad, everything is here to teach us something and help us grow.”

Hinting at her marriage break-up, she added: “Nothing is permanent.”

Gisele signed off her emotional post with the advice: “So let’s enjoy the good moments and learn from the bad ones. Every day is a gift!”

Page Six reported before she and Tom filed for divorce, the former couple had been living separately for months and “hit turbulence when they had an epic fight over Brady’s refusal to retire from his football career”.

Tom is said to have angered Gisele by backtracking on his decision to retire from the NFL in 2021 by announcing in March 2022 he was returning to the sport – though she denies the claim.

Gisele, who married Tom in February 2009, this month told Vanity Fair that talk she gave Tom an ultimatum over quitting football were “hurtful” and the “craziest” thing she had “ever heard”.

Revealing the reason for their split was “not so black and white”, she added: “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer.”