Noel Gallagher is said to have split with his rumoured new girlfriend Dorothea Gundtoft.

The former Oasis guitarist, 55, and the 35-year-old Danish writer sparked talk they were in a relationship when they were photographed out together in London in April, three months after the rocker confirmed his split from his wife of 20 years Sara MacDonald, 51.

A source told The Sun about how Noel and Dorothea apparently split after they struggled to find time for dating: “Noel and Dorothea enjoyed some dates but it never got off the ground.

“His schedule promoting his new album is gruelling and it’s been hard for them to see each other, let alone go on another date.”

Friends close to the High Flying Birds frontman had told the publication in March Noel was attracted to Dorothea because she was “smart and sophisticated”.

One added: “Dorothea is very glamorous but also extremely smart, successful and cultured – exactly his type.”

Noel last month joked he is looking forward to meeting “perky nanas” on his upcoming tour.

He told Zoe Ball, 52, on her Radio 2 show after he was given his favourite Australian confectionary, a Perky Nana, by the host: “A perky nanna? I’m hoping to meet a few of those on tour if I am being honest.”

Noel, who has sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12, with Sara, as well as daughter Anaïs, 23, with ex-wife Meg Matthews, 57, is going back on the road to promote his latest album ‘Council Skies’.

He hinted last week its tunes were written during the breakdown of his marriage, adding: “I wrote all my songs in the months during the Covid pandemic, but that is not the theme of the lyrics.

“The word I would use to describe the whole album is reflective.

“And about the dark atmosphere, I think that it has been influenced also by things that happened in my private life, but even in the most melancholic songs, there is always a hope.”