Anna Wintour appeared to confirm her rumoured romance with Bill Nighy at the Met Gala.

The Vogue editor, 73, arrived arm-in-arm with the ‘Living’ actor, also 73, at the event on Monday (01.05.23) night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, after they first sparked talk in 2021 they were dating after they enjoyed a series of romantic dinners together in Italy.

They were also seen at a special screening of his film ‘Living’ in December.

Anna, who has been hosting the event for nearly 30 years, turned up in a patterned Chanel couture dress, while Bill went for a simple black suit.

The pair have been spotted together since 2015 at events including fashion and theatre shows.

On one of their dates in Rome they were seen wrapping their arms around each other, while Bill gave Anna roses during another dinner.

The couple are said to have became close following Anna’s split from her partner 16 years, Shelby Bryan, in October 2020.

Bill’s last known relationship was with English actress Diana Quick, with whome he had daughter Mary in 1984 before they ended their 28-year relationship in 2008.

Among the raft of celebs at the Met Gala, which this year honoured late designer Karl Lagerfeld, included Maude Apatow, married couples Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, as well as Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, along with Phoebe Bridgers, Tory Burch and Emily Ratajkowski.

This year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, in honour of the designer who died aged 85 in 2019 from complications linked to pancreatic cancer.

Rita’s look – a long sheer gown with a huge train – was completed with an estimated $90,000 of Buccellati jewellery including a gold cuff, pearl bracelet and cocktail earrings, while filmmaker Taika sported a long gun metal blazer which he wore shirtless with white trousers.