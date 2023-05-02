Ed Sheeran was comforted by Stormzy the day the singer’s best friend Jamal Edwards died.

‘The A Team’ songwriter, 32, was left devastated when music producer Jamal, who gave him his first big breaks, died aged 31 in February 2022 after a cardiac arrest brought on by cocaine and alcohol, and he has now told how he can always lean on rapper Stormzy, 29, in times of crisis.

Ed says on his upcoming Disney+ documentary series ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All’, due to air from May 3, about how Stormzy travelled to see him in the wake of Jamal’s death: “He drove over to my house and came and comforted me. I don’t have a lot of really close industry friends, but he’s one of my closest.

“He comes to me for advice, I go to him for advice and he's invaluable in terms of sanity.”

Ed is currently fighting a copyright infringement case over allegations his song ‘Thinking Out Loud’ ripped off Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get it On’, and tells in his new documentary how his previous court case in February came at one of the worst times of his life.

Not only was it the month of Jamal’s death, but his wife Cherry, 30, was fighting cancer.

Ed, who won the February case after he was accused of plagiarising his hit song ‘Shape of You’, said: “That was a horrible, horrible, horrible month.

“Life hasn’t moved on for me yet and I don’t think it will.”

Cherry was diagnosed with a tumour six months into her pregnancy with their second child, Jupiter, who turns one this month.

Jamal died the day after Cherry was told her tumour was not as severe as doctors had first feared, and that she would not need to have her baby early to allow doctors to operate.