Rihanna is dealing with "tonnes of nausea" but "no cravings" during her pregnancy.

The 'Diamonds' hitmaker is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky and she admitted this pregnancy is "so different" to her first time.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea.

"Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it... I feel good. I feel energetic."

RiRi and Rocky welcomed their baby boy into the world in May 2022, and the 35-year-old singer is "obsessed" with her son.

She said: "I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it."

Her partner added: "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."

The loved up couple were speaking at the Met Gala on Monday (01.05.23) night, and the proud mum paid tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld with her outfit.

She stepped out in a stunning white Valentino gown with a silk cape made from embroidered white flowers, and a 16-foot train.

The cape took 30 seamstresses to make, and featured 30 Camellias, 500 petals and 25 leaves.

She completed the look with a pair of white framed sunglasses completed with large fake eyelashes.

Meanwhile, Rocky went with a black suit jacket and kilt worn over a pair of jeans, and he also honoured Lagerfeld with a single black leather glove and shades.

Rihanna previously admitted she found choosing outfits during her first pregnancy to be a "piece of cake", but the 'Work' singer struggled with her style choices in the first weeks after her son was born.

She said: “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake. But dressing in postpartum, what the f*** do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital that was nothing but sweats and hoodies.

"But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.

"You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”