Jared Leto attended the 2023 Met Gala dressed as late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat.

The 51-year-old actor's white fluffy paws padded along the red, blue and cream carpet in a full feline bodysuit resembling the German star's moneyed moggie Choupette, who Karl is said to have left his £150 million fortune to following his passing.

Jared gave the cameras a wave with his paw at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night (01.05.23), and then removed Choupette's head to pose for photographs at the annual fundraising event.

This year's theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in tribute to the legendary fashion designer - who died in February 2019 aged 85 - and the dress code was "in honour of Karl".

Speaking about why he wanted to dress up as the cat, Jared told 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet: "I knew Karl. He was always such a kind man to me.

"I could just imagine him looking down with a big smile on his face, seeing Choupette in all his glory. So, it's a pleasure to be here to support this benefit."

The star has no doubt been researching Karl of late, as he is set to play the designer in a new biopic he is also producing.

But it's not known if Jared is planning to reprise his Met Gala look and play Choupette in the film as well.

Speaking about the biopic in October, Jared told Women's Wear Daily: "I feel like this is a full-circle moment, and Karl would be proud of what we are doing.

"Karl was an artist. Period. He was a fashion designer, he was a photographer, he was an artist. There was no defining him. He was a creative powerhouse."

Elsewhere at the fundraising event, Serena Williams announced she is pregnant with her second child.

The 41-year-old tennis legend walked the red carpet with her husband Alexis Ohanian, who she has five-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Jr. with.