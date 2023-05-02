Serena Williams is expecting her second child.

The 41-year-old tennis legend announced her pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night (01.05.23).

Serena walked the red, blue and cream carpet with her husband Alexis Ohanian, who she has five-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Jr. with.

Referring to her baby bump, she wrote on Instagram: "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala (sic)"

Serena also shared several pictures of her Gucci outfit.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour runs and hosts the annual fundraising event.

This year's theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honour of the legendary German fashion designer who died in February 2019 aged 85.

In February, Serena told how her daughter Olympia was keen for her and Alexis to have another child, and she had reassured the youngster they were "working on it".

Serena admitted she was ready to "give [her] life" to something away from tennis, after playing her last match at the US Open in September.

While the star has previously declared she is "not retired" and said her chances of returning to the game are "very high", she recently admitted it isn't on the agenda at the moment.

She told Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings': "It's hard to say. I would say no. For now, no.

"I've literally given my whole life to tennis, and it's time for me to give my life to something else.

"My dad is like, 'Serena, you should play like, two more Grand Slams,' and I'm like, 'Dad, stop.' "

The 23-time Grand Slam winner admitted she is "so happy" she doesn't need to spend hours training every day anymore.

She said: "I feel relief when I look at the court. I'm so happy I don't have to train for two hours a day."