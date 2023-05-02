Janelle Monae brought things "full circle" by honouring Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala.

The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' actress wore Chanel when she first attended the star studded event in 2011 with the fashion icon by her side and she wanted to pay tribute to that on Monday (01.05.23) night.

Speaking before the gala, she told PEOPLE magazine: "I went with Karl, so this is sort of full circle for us to be honoring him. I'm really excited about what we'll do."

She arrived in a black and white Thom Browne tuxedo suit made up of fancy embellishments and a mismatch of patterns.

She then underwent an outfit change, taking off the oversized ensemble to reveal a sheer black tulle pannier dress worn over a black sequin bikini.

She even paid tribute to Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette as she carried a white leather quilted cat bag.

Teasing the outfits before the big day, she added: "It's such a surprise. I have an experience that I've put together. You have to watch. Watch that red carpet because you don't want to miss a beat."

The glitzy event in New York City - which happens every year on the first Monday in May - has the eyes of the world on it, but the 37-year-old star enjoys being around likeminded people who share her more relaxed approach to proceedings.

She explained: "It's supposed to be fun. It's supposed not to be serious. So I always enjoy people who are not stressed out over the Met Gala because I'm not."