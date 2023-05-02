Paris Hilton was "all game" for her all black ensemble at the Met Gala.

The 42-year-old socialite and reality TV star made her first appearance at the glitzy event on Monday (01.05.23) night and stepped out of her comfort zone by shunning colour with her glamorous outfit.

Paris collaborated with Marc Jacobs on her leather mermaid gown complete with gloved sleeves and a rhinestone bustier.

She completed the look with a rosette choker necklace and platform heels to had some shimmer to the dark outfit.

Jacobs told Vogue: "I thought, maybe it would be interest and exciting to see her in a black gown 'cause it's not typical for Paris."

He added that she was "all game" for his idea.

Paris had said she was delighted to be paying tribute to the late fashion designer, with this year's theme - 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' - dedicated to his honour.

One day before the event, she wrote on Instagram: "Karl has always been a fashion inspiration to me. Such an icon and innovator. Love that he is the theme of this years #MetGala."

She later told Vogue that she has "always looked up to" Lagerfeld, and even met him "a couple times".

She said: "Karl and I hung out in Paris a couple times and he was just such an inspiration to me always and we had so much fun and just so many memories.

"I've always looked up to him in so many ways and I love that we're honoring him tonight."