Kerry Katona was "completely unaware" she was supposed to be in court.

The 42-year-old star was due to appear in front of the judge to appeal an old driving offence last week but after she and her fiance Ryan Mahoney tried to get in touch with the court and did not hear back, she did not turn up on the day and is "relieved" to have the whole issue sorted now.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "Last Tuesday, I was supposed to be in Manchester Crown Court, but I was completely unaware. Ryan and I sent an email to them two weeks ago to see if I needed to attend, but we didn't hear back. It was for a driving offence from 2018. It was so long ago I can't remember any of it. It was mixed messages between me and the court unfortunately but all is sorted now. In the end, the case was dismissed by the judge and it was thrown out of court, so that's a relief."

Meanwhile, the former Atomic Kitten singer - who was initially married to Westlife singer Brian McFadden from 2002 until 2006 and has Molly, 21, and 20-year-old Lilly-Sue with him but went on to have Heidi, 16, and Max, 15, with second husband Mark Croft and also has nine-year-old daughter DJ with the late George Kay - went on to add that while she and Ryan have "always talked about" saying their vows in Las Vegas, she is actually "scared" of getting married again and wants to wait a little bit longer before tying the knot.

She said: "Ryan texted me the other day saying, "Joe Biden is lifting the law so you can travel to America unvaccinated." We've always talked about getting married in Vegas, but I was like, "What's the rush?!" My stomach sank - the thought of walking down the aisle again scares me. I thought, 'It's only been five years, can't we wait a little bit longer?' We haven't made any plans for a wedding at all, but I'm alright for now. There's plenty of time for that in the future."