Rachel Brosnahan 'frees the nipple' at Met Gala

Published
2023/05/02 11:00 (BST)

Rachel Brosnahan "freed the nipple" at the 2023 Met Gala.

The 32-year-old actress - who is known for starring as the titular comedienne in the Amazon series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' - made an appearance at the annual fashion event on Monday (01.05.23) wearing a Sergio Hudson and explained how the dress kept to the theme of A Line of Beauty, in honour of late industry legend Karl Lagerfeld.

She told Extra TV: "It’s a little bit different from Mrs. Maisel. Sergio has been inspired by Karl for a long time… He sent some reference images through from a ‘90s show that Karl did for Chloe, a lot of black mesh. He freed the nipple first, and so we are back in the black mesh, a little bit of Goth glam in honor of the ‘90s. This is a celebration, ultimately, of art and art through design."

Earlier this year, Rachel finished shooting on her hit 1950s-set comedy after five seasons and joked that she was planning to steal all of her character's famous coats from the set and keep them in storage.

She told PageSix: "I stole all of the coats from set, probably, like, 100 of them! I did tell them I was going to bring a U-Haul to the last day. I haven't formally stolen them yet, but they are there waiting! I’m working on [how I'm going to store them] as we speak. I’m going to get some kind of storage unit."

The Emmy Award-winning actress - who is married to Broadway star Jason Ralph - went on to reflect that the comedic role had given her the opportunity to "grow" as a performer.

She added: "[The show] changed my life in more ways than one. It let me try to do something that I never thought I’d have the opportunity to do. I grew as an actor [in ways] I couldn’t have imagined possible. And made a family. I grew up!"

