Seth Meyers loved being able to get "away from his children" as he attended the Met Gala.

The 49-year-old comedian has Adelaide, 21 months, Ashe, seven and five-year-old Axel with his wife Alexi Ashe but joked as they hit the red carpet wearing Tom Ford outfits at the annual fashion event on Monday (01.05.23) that he was looking forward to being on a "date night" with his wife even though an argument is usually on the cards shortly after they enter the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

He told E! News: "We are not people who are inspired, we just listen ad follow instructions. In this case, we followed the guidance of Tom Ford. [We're enjoying] being away from our children, are we allowed to say that? Tonight's a date night. We haven't had a fight yet and usually halfway up the stairs we're at each other's throats!"

Just days ago, talk show host Seth revealed that he passed out on the floor after a day of drinking copious amounts of alcohol with pop star Rihanna.

During an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Wednesday (19.04.23), Seth said: "Rihanna was the drunkest I've ever been, I think, and it was worth every second of it ... They have to edit out some of the drinking [from the show segment] just for time, so whatever you see, it's like 40 per cent more than that."

He went on to add he got a frosty reception after stumbling home, saying: "I went home, immediately fell asleep in the hallway of my apartment. Got in the door, fell asleep ... My wife - passive-aggressively ... put a water next to my head and went to bed."

Seth confirmed Rihanna - who is more than 10 years younger - was absolutely fine after their boozy outing in 2019.

He explained: "Well, first of all, I should note that ... I hate to break the news here: she's younger than me. We drank the same amount and then she definitely went out. Like, she was fine. She walked out, she looked as good as she did when we started."