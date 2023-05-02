Gisele Bundchen is said to be "back to herself" after divorcing from Tom Brady.

The 42-year-old supermodel - who made her first solo appearance at the Met Gala on Monday (01.05.23) - was married to former NFL star Tom, 45, from 2009 until 2022 and has Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivan with him but now an insider has claimed that she is just happy to be in "mom mode" since parting ways with her ex-husband.

A source told People: "She's back to herself, she's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things. She's back to work. [When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode. She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter!"

In March, Gisele was asked about the speculation that she had become romantically involved with instructor Joaquim Valente and although she was vague in her response, she admitted she is "so grateful" to know the trainer and his brothers Pedro and Gui, who also teach martial arts.

She told Vanity Fair: "I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything. I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially. He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

Meanwhile, Gisele credited Tom's 15-year-old son Jack - who he has with former partner Bridget Moynahan - for awakening her own desire to have children.

She said: "I've always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful little angel that I get to care for and love."