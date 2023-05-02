A study from Apple music has found that around 77 million adults are exposed to "excessive noise".

The tech giant first launched its health study initiatives in 2019 using date from iPhone and Apple Watches, with an update released this week using date from about 130,000 participants between November 2019 and December 2022.

According to the study, 1 in 3 adults are exposed, and a lifetime of noise exposure can have an impacted on someone's hearing.

As well as hearing loss, noise can have other impacts on someone's health.

Feeling irritated or annoyed by incessant sound can lead to anxiety or depression, while noise pollution - specifically traffic noise - has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

Richard Neitzel, principal investigator of the Apple hearing study and associate professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, said: "These demographic factors have already been shown to be associated with levels of air pollution, and our study suggests the same may be true for noise pollution.

"As we continue our research, we hope to use this data from the Apple hearing study to inform health policy and hearing health initiatives."