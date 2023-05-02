WordPress has dropped Twitter integration from the platform.

Since Elon Musk's takeover, the social media platform stopped offering free API subscriptions for developers wanting to integrate Twitter into their apps, instead introducing paid Enterprise subscription tiers starting at $42,000 per month.

Now, WordPress has confirmed Twitter is being removed from JetPack, which is an official plugin run by the platform and its parent company Automattic allowing users to automatically share content directly to a number of social media sites.

In a statement, Automattic said: "Twitter decided, on short notice, to dramatically change the terms and pricing of the Twitter API.

"We have attempted to work with Twitter in good faith to negotiate new terms, but we have not been able to reach an agreement.

"As a result, the Twitter connection on Jetpack Social will cease to work, and your blog posts will no longer be auto-shared to Twitter."

The company added that the changes will only affect Twitter, with WordPress users still able to use the social features as normal for platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Tumblr, while Instagram is being added in the "near future" along with Twitter rival Mastodon.

This comes after the likes of Microsoft removed Twitter from both its Microsoft Ads service and Xbox games console.

Automattic added: "We apologise for any inconvenience this causes for your website and marketing efforts.

"We wish the outcome had been different, but our customers are always our primary concern, and we’re not willing to compromise the experience or value you receive from Jetpack."