Oliver Stone: ‘Putin is a great leader for his country!'

Published
2023/05/02 12:00 (BST)

Oliver Stone thinks Vladimir Putin is a "great leader for his country".

The 76-year-old 'Platoon' director famously claimed in 2017 the "Russian people have never been better off" and now believes that their president - who launched his invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago - is "loved by the people" and his nation is doing a "great job" with issues such as nuclear energy.

He told The Guardian: "I think Russia is doing a great job with nuclear energy. China is also a leader in that field, although I never was able to penetrate into China, which was a shame for the movie I wish we had. But Putin is a great leader for his country and the people love him.”

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker - who is now at the helm of a documentary about Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva - added he considers himself to be in the "middle" of the political spectrum but claimed Democratic leader and current President Joe Biden is a "cold warrior", while his favourite President of all time would be the late John F. Kennedy.

He added about his political stance: "I would say extreme middle. The truth matters to me and we're digging for the truth.

"I think I happened upon a very important subject, which is climate change. And I’m grateful for that.

"It could be my last film, you know, because I’m at that age where I can keel over tomorrow. My favourite president was John Kennedy, so if you look at the two Irishmen sideways, you’ll find that John Kennedy is a peace lover.

"And you find that Joe Biden is a cold warrior in the worst sense of the word."

© BANG Media International

oliverstone vladimirputin joebiden johnfkennedy

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended