Jessie Ware has "so much respect" for Kylie Minogue.

The 38-year-old pop star is known for fronting the culinary 'Table Manners' podcast with her mother Lennie and struck up a friendship with Kylie, 54, when she appeared as a guest, and has now explained how the 'Spinning Around' legend has become a "mentor" to her in the music world as she convinced her to make an appearance on her new album 'That! Feels Good!'.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', she said: "She talks on it and I managed to get a lot of my friends who I'd had on my podcast, and Kylie - ever the pro - did me a very sexy voice note.

"She's become a bit of a mentor to me, I look up to her. She was my first gig. I love her and have so much respect for her, she's an amazing artist and a brilliant human being. And, I met her sister Dannii the other day, and I fell in love with her so I just love the Minogues! Best friends forever!"

The 'Begin Again' hitmaker - who duetted with Kylie on their 2021 hit 'Kiss of Life' - has a six-year-old daughter as well as a three-year-old son and a 22-month-old son with husband Sam Burrows and when quizzed on how she manages to juggle her career with being a mother, explained they "make it work" but acknowledged that she is "very lucky" to be able to afford a nanny.

She said: "We make it work but I mean, I was working over the weekend because the album had come out so Sam had taken them to the in-laws. They come back, sweet lovely Sam is trying to let me sleep but number three doesn't want to sleep so he's in our bed and I've had about three hours of sleep. But we make it work!

"I have a nanny as well, I'm not doing this all on my own. I have a nanny, I have an amazing supportive husband. It takes a village and I'm very very lucky that I can afford to do that."