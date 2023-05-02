'Forza Motorsport' will include Blind Driving Assists.

Turn 10 has declared that the soft reboot of the simulation video game will be their "most accessible" game yet, with BDA providing audio cues for "players who are blind or have low vision."

Neha Chintala, gameplay and accessibility producer, spoke to Xbox Wire about the features.

The article read: “Players can listen to detailed descriptions, as well as a preview of each audio cue they will encounter on-track from within the accessibility menu.

“Once the player has familiarised themselves with the different audible information, what they represent, and how they all interact with each other, they can head to the track to try out the feature.”

What's more, the game boasts one-touch driving to “race with whatever amount and combination of inputs."

It was recently reported that the game is in the "polishing" stage.

Turn 10 first announced the game at Microsoft's 2020 Xbox Games Showcase event, but it finally looks to be released before the end of 2023.

The studio wants to hear from players about what they want to see in the game.

A blog update on the franchise's community hub, published on April 21, read: "While we're focused on polishing and preparing Forza Motorsport for release later this year, we’re still keen to hear your feature and track requests, we can keep in mind what you want to see most for the future."

The last game in the series was 'Forza Motorsport 7' in 2017.

The studio isn't giving the game a number because it's essentially a soft reboot.

Playtests began in 2021.

Meanwhile, more new "fan-requested features and improvements" are bound for 'Forza Horizon 5'.

The blog noted: "New fan-requested features and improvements continue to be introduced in Forza Horizon 5, with some recent examples including audio pace notes in the Horizon Rally mode, new customization options like Steering Wheel Rotation on console, new rally parts and adjustable Tire Profile Size, new body kits and JDM rims, punk rock music from Epitaph Records and new EventLab building props themed around rally, neon lights and car parks. (sic)"