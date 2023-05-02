Respawn's CEO Vince Zampella is keen on a third 'Titanfall' game.

In 2021, the developer teased the possibility of more games in the series, and now Zampella has said that he'd be open to more games, but as of yet there are “no exact dedicated plans” while they focus on 'Apex Legends'.

He continued: “I hate to say yes, then people latch onto that, and then skewer you when it doesn’t come."

And although he "would love" to see it happen, Zampella said you need an entry point for those who learned about 'Titanfall' through 'Apex'.

He added: “How do you do something that doesn’t confuse people that are 'Apex' fans, but not necessarily 'Titanfall' fans yet? It’s a hard question to answer.”

He concluded: “It has to be the right thing.

It’s such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for us. If it is not the right moment in time, the right idea, then it just doesn’t make sense.”

The studio previously spoke out to clarify its stance after community coordinator Jason Garza insisted the company was too busy working on other games to focus on the franchise.

Asked about the possibility of a third game, he said on a YouTube live stream in 2021: "There's nothing.

"There's nothing there... We've got too many other games in the works right now."

Indeed, the studio is busy with 'Apex Legends' and the 'Star Wars: Jedi' franchise.

When it comes to 'Titanfall', Garza noted the studio was "still working on the current situation, but as always, can't really telegraph those moves publicly", which refers to DDOS attacks impacting the first two games.

Following all this, Respawn addressed the situation and played down the idea that 'Titanfall 3' can be ruled out.

They tweeted: "Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA.

"Who knows what the future holds..."

The statement was kept vague and didn't offer any firm confirmation about where the franchise will go next, but it did suggest the door isn't closed for a potential third game in the series.