'Angry Birds' looks set to come to PC and console.

Sega is to acquire the mobile game's developer Rovio for a reported £625million, and Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, Rovio’s CEO, has claimed it would see both firms partner to bring the Finnish strategy title that sees a flock of colourful angry birds try to save their eggs from green-coloured pigs to bigger screens, NME reports.

Haruki Satomi, president and chief executive of Sega Sammy, recently said: "Among the rapidly growing global gaming market, the mobile gaming market has especially high potential, and it has been Sega's long-term goal to accelerate its expansion in this field.

"I feel blessed to be able to announce such a transaction with Rovio, a company that owns Angry Birds, which is loved across the world, and home to many skilled employees that support the company's industry-leading mobile game development and operating capabilities."

Pelletier-Normand added: "I grew up playing Sonic the Hedgehog, captivated by its state-of-the-art design.

"Later, when I played Angry Birds for the first time, I knew that gaming had evolved into a true mainstream phenomenon, with the power to shape modern culture.

"Joining Rovio has been an honour and I am proud to have seen Angry Birds continue to grow, as we released new games, series and films.

"Our mission is to 'craft joy' and we are thrilled at the idea of using our expertise and tools to bring even more joy to our players, enhancing and expanding Rovio's and Sega's vibrant IPs."

The deal comes amid Microsoft's proposed £56.7billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.