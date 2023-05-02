Doja Cat dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat for the 2023 Met Gala.

The 27-year-old rap star - whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - arrived on the red carpet for fashion's biggest night on Monday (01.05.23) wearing an Oscar De La Renta dress and stuck to the theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty by dressing up as the late Chanel legend's pet cat Choupette.

In an interview with Vogue, the 'Woman' hitmaker even responded to every question by reproducing the feline vocalisation of "meow."

Asked by reporter Emma Chamberlain who made her outfit, she said: "Meow."

When Emma asked: "So something a little different. So what was your inspiration for tonight, be honest with me, and go into detail."

Doja replied: "Meow, meow, meow."

The 'Kiss Me More' songstress did not elaborate in the interview on why she decided to honour Karl - who served as creative director of Chanel for almost 40 years before his death in 2019 at the age of 85 - but has two cats herself named Alex and Raymus and once explained how her love of her furry friends influenced "every aspect" of her stage name, which also incorporates her love for weed.

Meanwhile, Choupette still lives a lavish lifestyle four years on from Karl's death in the care of Karl's former housekeeper Françoise Caçote and recently celebrated her 11th birthday aboard a private jet, while she also has 200,000 followers on Instagram and has been pictured with the likes of Kim Kardashian.

In the years leading up to his death, Karl explained that his love for felines arrived quite late in life and although he used to find it "ridiculous" to see others be so affectionate with their cats, he ended up being just the same when he acquired Choupette.

He told Numero: "My love for little furballs came to me quite late.

"I had dogs before in my life, but that was when I lived in the countryside. In Paris, as in all big cities, it's always a bit complicated. As you can imagine, I can no longer afford to walk a dog down the street without it bordering on a riot. And then a dog is far from clean and spotless, and when it rains, it smells of dead rats. I had two friends who owned a cat, and they always did loads of them in the overflowing kind of affection, so much so that I found it frankly ridiculous. Well, now I'm much worse."