Bill Hader refuses to sign autographs for fans.

The 44-year-old actor - best known for his long-running stint on 'Saturday Night Live' - was a voice consultant for droid BB-8 along with Ben Schwartz in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015 and explained that while he used to scrawl his moniker onto merchandise related to the film when asked, he has in recent years refrained from doing so because of how one parent only wanted to get his autograph so he could sell it on.

Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, he said: "Autograph people don't like me. I won't sign things. I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning.

"I was leaving the 'Inside Out' premiere and then we went to an after-party thing and it was super late and this guy kept his kid up all night.

"(He was like), 'Go over there so he'll sign it so I can sell it online.'

"And I was like 'That's f***** up!'

"And so now, I just kind of blanket, like, I'm not signing any of this s***!'"

The 'Barry' star added while it is "very sweet" that director J.J Abrahams attributed the BB-8 character to him, he still can not take credit for the part even though he served as a voice consultant for the part.

He added: "I came in and did like voice stuff for it that didn’t work. Then, he brought me in later and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do this.’ It was like a... talk box thing and then I did that.

"And the reason he hasn’t had me come back is because anybody can do that... it’s like a machine that you can operate."