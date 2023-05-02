Woody Harrelson has brushed off criticism over his controversial ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue.

The ‘True Detective’ actor, 61, sparked a backlash after he guest-hosted the show in February and started his appearance by joking about a Covid conspiracy theory, saying he had received the “craziest script he’s ever read” that ended with the masses “being forced” to take drugs in order to leave their homes.

He said when asked in an interview for the new issue of Esquire magazine if he was aware it had drawn huge criticism: “Well, people told me it was, shall we say, trending.

“No, I don’t look at that s***. I feel like, ‘I said it on SNL.’ I don’t need to go further with it… other than to say – well, no, I won’t. Never mind. That’s enough.”

He added about how criticism doesn’t affect him: “But it don’t change my life one bit. Not one bit, if the mainstream media wants to have a go at you, right? My life is still wonderful.”

Woody also clarified about how he has no strong allegiance to any political party: “There are things that the liberals do that I think, ‘What f****** idiots.’ And then there’s also conservative ideology that strikes me as odd.

“I consider myself, really, an anarchist… well, I’m probably more of a libertarian.

“I never see government work. It always seems to be working for the people who got you there. It’s businessmen working for bigger businessmen. It’s not businessmen working for their constituents.”

Woody also doubled down in the same chat on his belief he is Matthew McConaughey’s brother, saying it is “very much true”.

The ‘Natural Born Killers’ actor, earlier this month called on Matthew, 53, to get a DNA test after backing up the claims they could be biological brothers, and has now said he is convinced of the fact due to similarities in their personalities.

He told Esquire: “Well, it’s very much true. I learned from Ma Mac, Matthew’s mother, that she did have a relationship with my father for a relatively short period of time that coincided with the time that his father and mother were on a sabbatical, and with the time of Matthew’s, let’s say, origination.

“We haven’t done a test, but there are too many times that I think to myself, My God, the similarities! The things he does, the things he says—just the way he is. I’ve felt that for years.”