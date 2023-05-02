Jodie Comer is among the nominees for this year's Tony Awards.

The 30-year-old star has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in 'Prima Facie'.

Jodie made her Broadway debut in the one-woman play earlier this year, and she's now been named among the nominees for the accolade alongside Jessica Chastain ('A Doll's House'), Jessica Hecht ('Summer, 1976') and Audra McDonald ('Ohio State Murders').

The acclaimed actress previously performed the show in London's West End and Jodie won a Laurence Olivier Award earlier this year.

Elsewhere, Josh Groban has been named among the nominees for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical award.

The Hollywood star has been nominated for his performance in 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'.

However, Josh will face competition for the award from Christian Borle ('Some Like It Hot'), J. Harrison Ghee ('Some Like It Hot'), Brian d’Arcy James ('Into the Woods'), Ben Platt ('Parade') and Colton Ryan ('New York, New York').

Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson is another big-name nominee for this year's Tony Awards.

The 74-year-old star is among the contenders for the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.

The Hollywood icon has been nominated for his performance in 'The Piano Lesson' and he'll compete for the gong against the likes of Jordan E. Cooper ('Ain’t No Mo'), Arian Moayed ('A Doll’s House'), Brandon Uranowitz ('Leopoldstadt') and David Zayas ('Cost of Living').

The list of nominees were announced on Tuesday (02.05.23) by Lea Michele and Myles Frost.

The awards take place in New York City on June 11 and will be hosted by Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose.

Full list of Tony Award nominees:

Best Book of a Musical:

And Juliet, David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York, David Thompson and Sharon Washington

Shucked, Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot, Matthew Lppez and Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre:

Almost Famous

Kimberly Akimbo

KPOP

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, And Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play:

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical:

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Lerner Loewe’s Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play:

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical:

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner Loewe’s Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, And Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play:

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, And Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play:

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical:

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, And Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play:

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical:

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography:

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, And Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Best Orchestrations:

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, And Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Play:

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical:

And Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play:

The Piano Lesson

A Doll’s House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical:

Into the Woods

Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street