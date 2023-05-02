Jodie Comer is among the nominees for this year's Tony Awards.
The 30-year-old star has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in 'Prima Facie'.
Jodie made her Broadway debut in the one-woman play earlier this year, and she's now been named among the nominees for the accolade alongside Jessica Chastain ('A Doll's House'), Jessica Hecht ('Summer, 1976') and Audra McDonald ('Ohio State Murders').
The acclaimed actress previously performed the show in London's West End and Jodie won a Laurence Olivier Award earlier this year.
Elsewhere, Josh Groban has been named among the nominees for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical award.
The Hollywood star has been nominated for his performance in 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'.
However, Josh will face competition for the award from Christian Borle ('Some Like It Hot'), J. Harrison Ghee ('Some Like It Hot'), Brian d’Arcy James ('Into the Woods'), Ben Platt ('Parade') and Colton Ryan ('New York, New York').
Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson is another big-name nominee for this year's Tony Awards.
The 74-year-old star is among the contenders for the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.
The Hollywood icon has been nominated for his performance in 'The Piano Lesson' and he'll compete for the gong against the likes of Jordan E. Cooper ('Ain’t No Mo'), Arian Moayed ('A Doll’s House'), Brandon Uranowitz ('Leopoldstadt') and David Zayas ('Cost of Living').
The list of nominees were announced on Tuesday (02.05.23) by Lea Michele and Myles Frost.
The awards take place in New York City on June 11 and will be hosted by Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose.
Full list of Tony Award nominees:
Best Book of a Musical:
And Juliet, David West Read
Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire
New York, New York, David Thompson and Sharon Washington
Shucked, Robert Horn
Some Like It Hot, Matthew Lppez and Amber Ruffin
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre:
Almost Famous
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play:
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical:
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, And Juliet
Best Scenic Design of a Play:
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical:
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Lerner Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play:
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical:
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, And Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play:
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical:
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, And Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play:
Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical:
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, And Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Direction of a Play:
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical:
Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography:
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, And Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best Orchestrations:
Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, And Juliet
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York
Best Play:
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Musical:
And Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Revival of a Play:
The Piano Lesson
A Doll’s House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical:
Into the Woods
Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street