A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds of the royal residence.

Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a controlled explosion was carried out outside Buckingham Palace after the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon at around 7pm on Tuesday (02.05.23).

Joseph McDonald, the chief superintendent of the Metropolitan Police, said in a statement: "Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

"There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

"Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing."

No members of the royal family were inside the palace at the time of the incident, according to MailOnline.

What's more, the objects that were thrown into the palace grounds have already been recovered.

King Charles is set to be coronated in London on May 6 and preparations are already underway for the historic occasion.

Buckingham Palace announced details of the ceremony in October, revealing that it will be conducted at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The palace said in a statement at the time: "The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London and will be conducted by the archbishop of Canterbury.

"The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

"The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

Charles, 74, became the monarch when Queen Elizabeth passed away in September, aged 96.

The late queen was coronated during a three-hour ceremony in June 1953, when thousands of people lined the streets of London.