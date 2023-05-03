Pete Davidson's 'Saturday Night Live' return has been cancelled.

The 29-year-old comedian appeared on the long-running TV show between 2014 and 2022 - but his much-anticipated return as a guest host has now been delayed after the Writers Guild of America announced strike action.

NBC, the network that broadcasts the show, has already confirmed plans to air repeat episodes of 'Saturday Night Live' until further notice.

Pete shot to stardom on the sketch comedy series, but previously confessed to worrying about his much-hyped return.

The comedian joked that he would take it personally if the writers' strike were to happen.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Pete quipped: "It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, 'Of course that would happen to me.'"

The writers' strike was announced on Monday (01.05.23), when it was confirmed that thousands of Hollywood TV and movie screenwriters will down tools until the situation is resolved.

Meanwhile, Pete announced his decision to quit the show last year.

The stand-up star admitted to being "super emotional" at the time, as he looked back on his 'Saturday Night Live' career.

Alongside a throwback video, he wrote on Instagram: "I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.

"I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion. (sic)"