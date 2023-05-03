The late Carrie Fisher's brother Todd has been left feeling distressed after he was allegedly "intentionally omitted" from the family's guestlist for her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

The 'Star Wars' legend - who died in December 2016 aged 60 - will be honoured with the sidewalk tribute on May 4, Star Wars Day, and her 65-year-old director husband has been left reeling after he wasn't given one of 30 spaces for the family for the special day after he was the one who reportedly helped to get the star for his late sister.

He told TMZ: "Frankly, it's a distressing situation and I don't deserve to be put in this position.

"As the only brother of the Carrie Fisher, being omitted from this special day is truly hurtful.

"I was always a big part of everything my sister and mother did historically over their lifetimes."

He added: "It's heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie."

He and Carrie and their late mother, Debbie Fisher - who died a day after her daughter - were extremely close.

However, in his tell-all memoir, 'My Girls: A Lifetime With Carrie And Debbie', he confessed that Carrie was "angry" with him during their last conversation.

He wrote that "there was always different tension between the family of mom, particularly myself, and Carrie, as it related to her drug use at the time."

An autopsy found that Carrie had traces of cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy in her system at the time of her death.

Todd shared: "But when Carrie and I got face-to-face, there was no way to have any of that. It just melted away, because the blood, the relationship between brother and sister, the bond, is so deep.

He went on to claim that despite their differences, Carrie told him: "We have to be OK with each other. It's the foundation."