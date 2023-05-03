Karen Gillan "can't stop thinking about" 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

The 35-year-old actress has reprised her role as Nebula in the third and final installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) saga and she admitted she went on an "emotional rollercoaster" when she watched the film back recently, even though she was able to view the movie "objectively" because she'd finished working on it so long ago.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I saw it for the first time at the premiere in L.A. two nights ago, and I can’t stop thinking about it.

"And I watched it fairly objectively because there was some distance.

"We shot it a year ago, and it was still such an emotional rollercoaster. I was crying hysterically and then I was laughing hysterically, and I would just alternate between those emotions. It was such an emotional ride."

Meanwhile, Karen and her co-star Pom Klementieff - who plays Mantis - opened up about filming with a life-size Chris Pratt doll which doubled as his character Peter Quill and admitted they found it very "creepy".

Karen said: "It was a doll of Chris. It was so creepy. It was that life-like even though it was dead-looking.

" It had pores. It had fuzzies that a human has on their skin. It was that life-like, and obviously, jokes ensued."

Pom added: "It looked exactly like him.

"It looked like he was dead. It was very, very scary.

"It was so real that I could barely look at it.

"Yeah, it was creepy. We wanted to shoot some funny, weird videos, and then we were like, “You know what? We can’t do that because it looks too real.”

But the pair revealed the doll has gone missing.

Pom said: "We don’t know where it is now. That’s the problem."

Karen added: "Someone’s got it in their bedroom."

Her co-star agreed: "Yeah, that might be true. Not me. Is it you? "

But Karen exclaimed: "What? No! Don’t look at me like that. Of course, it’s not me! My husband would have some questions about why I have a doll of [Chris] in my bedroom."