Jon Bon Jovi doesn't think his son and Millie Bobby Brown are too young to get married.

The Bon Jovi frontman - who married his high school girlfriend, Dorothea, in 1989 - is happy for Jake Bongiovi, 20, after he and the 19-year-old actress recently revealed they had got engaged, and he insisted he isn't worried about them not being old enough to make such a big decision.

Asked if he is worried Jake is too young to get married, Jon, 62, told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show 'Radio Andy': “I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together. My advice really is growing together is wise.”

And asked if he has seen 'Stranger Things', the 'Always' hitmaker added: "I’ve seen it of course. Millie is wonderful. Her whole family are great. Jake is very, very happy.”

Jon revealed three of his four children are engaged and he couldn't be happier for them.

He added: “So, I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

Millie announced her engagement to Jake on Instagram last month.

Sharing a black and white photo of the couple on the beach, in which the 'Enola Holmes' star's diamond ring could be seen, the actress quoted the lyrics from Taylor Swift's song 'Lover' in her caption.

She wrote: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all."

Her fiance shared a similar photo with the caption: "Forever."

Millie first fuelled rumours she was engaged to Jake last August when she shared a snap of herself online posing in a convertible car heading out on a road trip and flashed a diamond ring on her finger.

She was also spotted wearing a gold diamond ring on her wedding finger the same month.

The actress previously revealed the couple first connected online.

She told Wired: “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”