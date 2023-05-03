Eileen Saki has died aged 79.

The 'M*A*S*H' actress - who played bar owner Rosie in eight episodes of the the iconic TV series from 1976 to 1981 - has passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Her representative Camilla Fluxman Pines told The Hollywood Reporter that she died on Monday (01.05.23) in Los Angeles after being diagnosed with the illness in January.

Co-star Jeff Maxwell wrote on Facebook: “Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie.

"On behalf of her husband Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of M*A*S*H fans who filled Eileen’s final days with peace, encouragement, and love.

"She read every email and responded to as many as she could.

“We will share more remembrances of Eileen Saki throughout the day. You are invited to do the same. Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you.”

Before taking on the role of Rosie, she she played the head madam of a brothel in an earlier episode of 'M*A*S*H'.

Her other TV credits included appearances in the likes of 'Good Times', 'Without A Trace', 'The Greatest American Hero' and 'Gimme a Break!'.

She also appeared on the big screen in movies such as 1979's 'Meteor', Mel Brooks' 'History of the World: Part 1' in 1981 and Ron Howard's 'Splash' three years later.

She previously revealed that she knew she would be a performer by the time she was four, noting she wanted "to be somebody else, to have a brighter and entertaining life".

She revealed the part of Rosie was "written so well, I didn’t have to really work on it".

She added to the 'M*A*S*H Matters' podcast last year: "I just remember going to a Korean laundromat where the head lady was so [businesslike], and I based my character [on her].”

Recently, Saki appeared in an Uber Eats commercial in the US as Los Angeles Rams player Aaron Donald helped her cross the road.